French candidate uses hologram to travel campaign trail - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen . People sit at a table on stage and look towards the hologram of hard-left French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, as he speaks to supporters who are gathered in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975
|Jan 29
|PGale
|1
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 26
|Smiling Maw Maw
|31
|Trash/Brush Collection (May '13)
|Jan 24
|County livin
|15
|Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09)
|Jan 21
|Sabryna Wood
|48
|Looking for Rosellen Lynette Brimhall. (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|commemoration add...
|3
|Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09)
|Jan 17
|otherdog
|24
