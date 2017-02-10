McCarthy-as-Spicer returns to 'SNL' with motorized podium - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Melissa McCarthy, right, is the newest SNL sensation for her portrayal of White House press secretary Sean Spicer, left. Melissa McCarthy doubled down on her impression of White House press secretary Sean Spicer by returning for this week's Saturday Night Live cold open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.