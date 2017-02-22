Lawsuit: Family says Fort Hood soldiera s gun access led to murder-suicide
One day away from the two year anniversary of a Killeen murder-suicide, a family is suing the U.S. government for giving a Fort Hood soldier access to a gun. In the lawsuit filed in an Austin federal court, the family claims weapon access led to the murder of three people and suicide of the soldier.
