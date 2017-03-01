Killeen standoff draws large crowd at...

Killeen standoff draws large crowd at 7-eleven Read Story Katie Grovatt

Tuesday

Police say it happened at the 7-eleven near State Highway 195 and U.S. Highway 190. The Killeen Police Department Special Missions Unit was serving a warrant to a wanted man at around 1:15 p.m. Officers cornered the man at the gas pumps outside the store but he refused to leave the SUV he was driving.

Killeen, TX

