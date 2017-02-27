Killeen Police say "abducted" child never existed, was made up Read Story Stephen Adams
Killeen Police are trying to obtain arrest warrants for at least six suspects who they claim fabricated a story about a kidnapped toddler. Channel 6 News previously reported on Jamal Powell, 3, who police said was kidnapped from a home on Golden Gate Drive in Killeen.
