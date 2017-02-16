Killeen police looking for man who may have information on burglary

Killeen police said detectives are looking for the person in the photos. They believe he may have information on a burglary that happened on Jan. 11 on the 2100 block of Continental Dr. Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this burglary or knows the whereabouts of the male in these photos, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com or text BELLCO along with the tip to 274637.

