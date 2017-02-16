Killeen police looking for man who ma...

Killeen police looking for man who may have information on burglary

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Killeen police said detectives are looking for the person in the photos. They believe he may have information on a burglary that happened on Jan. 11 on the 2100 block of Continental Dr. Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this burglary or knows the whereabouts of the male in these photos, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com or text BELLCO along with the tip to 274637.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Stolen 2015 Kia Optima 16 hr Goathead 1
Searching Tue MrsYoungblood 1
Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16) Tue MrsYoungblood 3
Finding friends on Fort Hood Feb 12 Sadandlonely 1
Good place to live? Feb 11 Elka 1
Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975 Jan 29 PGale 1
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC