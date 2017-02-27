Killeen PD Id's security guard killed at Killeen Subway restaurant Read Story Katie Grovatt
Police were called to the Subway on 1100 Old FM 440 at 3:42 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival they found 58-year-old William Petty with a gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harker Heights and it's shady government / poli... (Jun '12)
|Feb 25
|Amit
|3
|Stolen 2015 Kia Optima
|Feb 16
|Goathead
|1
|Searching
|Feb 14
|MrsYoungblood
|1
|Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16)
|Feb 14
|MrsYoungblood
|3
|Finding friends on Fort Hood
|Feb 12
|Sadandlonely
|1
|Good place to live?
|Feb 11
|Elka
|1
|Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975
|Jan 29
|PGale
|1
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC