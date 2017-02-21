Killeen man gets 25 years for 2015 aggravated robbery

A 32-year-old man from Killeen was sentenced to 25 years in prison after admitting to committing half a dozen robberies in the Central Texas area. On Aug. 15, 2015, Coleman entered a Subway restaurant at 214 W. Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove wearing a bandana over his face.

