Killeen man gets 25 years for 2015 aggravated robbery

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

A 32-year-old man from Killeen was sentenced to 25 years in prison after admitting to committing half a dozen robberies in the Central Texas area. On Aug. 15, 2015, Coleman entered a Subway restaurant at 214 W. Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove wearing a bandana over his face.

