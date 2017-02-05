Killeen Chiropractor Isdale Chiropractic Clinic Encourages Veterans...

After years of carrying a 50-pound rucksack, landing harsh jumps out of airplanes, and sleeping in less than ideal conditions with no back support, many veterans find themselves suffering from chronic back pain from serving our country. One of the most common culprits of injuries in the military is the overuse of the back during endurance training, wreaking havoc on a soldier's spine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.