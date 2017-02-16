Killeen asks for public's help identi...

Killeen asks for public's help identifying person of interest in related robberies

According to KPD, officers responded to an aggravated robbery at the Valero convenience store located on 1000 W. Stan Schlueter Loop at 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 9. The clerk reported that a man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

