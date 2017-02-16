Killeen asks for public's help identifying person of interest in related robberies
According to KPD, officers responded to an aggravated robbery at the Valero convenience store located on 1000 W. Stan Schlueter Loop at 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 9. The clerk reported that a man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Stolen 2015 Kia Optima
|15 hr
|Goathead
|1
|Searching
|Tue
|MrsYoungblood
|1
|Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16)
|Tue
|MrsYoungblood
|3
|Finding friends on Fort Hood
|Feb 12
|Sadandlonely
|1
|Good place to live?
|Feb 11
|Elka
|1
|Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975
|Jan 29
|PGale
|1
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC