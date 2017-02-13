Justice of the peace set bond at $4B to protest using 'prison like it's adult day care'
A justice of the peace in Killeen, Texas, says she set a $4 billion bond for a murder suspect to protest high bonds in the criminal justice system that keep suspects in jail until trial. Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown told the Temple Daily News that she set the high bond for Antonio Marquis Willis even though she knew it was unconstitutional.
