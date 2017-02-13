Justice of the peace set bond at $4B ...

Justice of the peace set bond at $4B to protest using 'prison like it's adult day care'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: ABA Journal

A justice of the peace in Killeen, Texas, says she set a $4 billion bond for a murder suspect to protest high bonds in the criminal justice system that keep suspects in jail until trial. Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown told the Temple Daily News that she set the high bond for Antonio Marquis Willis even though she knew it was unconstitutional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 12 hr ContinuePhartzz 1,111
Finding friends on Fort Hood Sun Sadandlonely 1
Good place to live? Sat Elka 1
Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975 Jan 29 PGale 1
Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09) Jan 26 Smiling Maw Maw 31
Trash/Brush Collection (May '13) Jan 24 County livin 15
News Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09) Jan 21 Sabryna Wood 48
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,031 • Total comments across all topics: 278,849,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC