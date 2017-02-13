Jerry Sandusky's son charged with sexual assault of a child
Jerry Sandusky's son charged with sexual assault of a child - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Jerry Sandusky, a former Penn State football coach, was the center of a national scandal with his arrest in 2011 and his 2012 conviction of dozens of child sexual assaults. The son of convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky is himself in jail, charged with multiple counts of child sex assault and pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|37 min
|Deport
|1,110
|Finding friends on Fort Hood
|Sun
|Sadandlonely
|1
|Good place to live?
|Sat
|Elka
|1
|Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975
|Jan 29
|PGale
|1
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 26
|Smiling Maw Maw
|31
|Trash/Brush Collection (May '13)
|Jan 24
|County livin
|15
|Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09)
|Jan 21
|Sabryna Wood
|48
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC