Hearing set over petition to remove Justice of the Peace

A date has been set for a hearing to remove Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown, who set a record-breaking $4 billion bond for Killeen murder suspect Antonio Willis. Judge Stephen Abels, presiding judge of the Sixth Administrative Judicial Region in Kerrville, will hold the hearing on March 9th at 1 p.m. in Belton in the 169th District Court.

