Gov. Bentley creates Grocery Tax Task Force

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley created the Grocery Tax Task Force on Tuesday with the objective of reviewing sales tax related to groceries in the state. "My goal for this task force is to remove four percent off food items and put that money back in the pockets of Alabamians who need it the most, such as low-income individuals and families on a fixed income," Governor Bentley said.

