Fighting Back: The Battle Against Sch...

Fighting Back: The Battle Against School Violence Read Story Emani Payne

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KCEN

Viral, violent fights overrunning Killeen high schools. It's a story we first brought you a few months ago, after parents and students told us their kids were getting jumped on school property and school officials weren't doing anything about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Fri VanPhartzz 1,086
Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975 Jan 29 PGale 1
Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09) Jan 26 Smiling Maw Maw 31
Trash/Brush Collection (May '13) Jan 24 County livin 15
News Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09) Jan 21 Sabryna Wood 48
Looking for Rosellen Lynette Brimhall. (Nov '10) Jan 21 commemoration add... 3
Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09) Jan 17 otherdog 24
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,985 • Total comments across all topics: 278,549,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC