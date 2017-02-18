Earth photobombs NASA spacecraft taking images of sun - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen A Monday, Jan. 12, 2015, photo provided by NASA shows the first notable solar flare of the year, as observed from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. The sun emitted a mid-level solar flare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.