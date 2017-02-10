Citizen offers to pay for Longview police vests
It was a day when one East Texas police department took the time to unveil some new equipment and thank their community for helping to get it. Longview police held a public appreciation day to thank citizens for helping them acquire a number of new bullet-proof vests for their officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding friends on Fort Hood
|1 hr
|Sadandlonely
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|Good place to live?
|20 hr
|Elka
|1
|Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975
|Jan 29
|PGale
|1
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 26
|Smiling Maw Maw
|31
|Trash/Brush Collection (May '13)
|Jan 24
|County livin
|15
|Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09)
|Jan 21
|Sabryna Wood
|48
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC