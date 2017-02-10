Citizen offers to pay for Longview po...

Citizen offers to pay for Longview police vests

It was a day when one East Texas police department took the time to unveil some new equipment and thank their community for helping to get it. Longview police held a public appreciation day to thank citizens for helping them acquire a number of new bullet-proof vests for their officers.

