Central Texas woman starts a positive movement in the community
If you see a woman holding a sign with positive words around central Texas give her a wave, she's probably there to lighten your day. Ashley Booker said she not only teaches her kids to speak positivity but she's hitting the streets in the community to remind others to do the same.
