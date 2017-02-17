Central Texas woman starts a positive...

Central Texas woman starts a positive movement in the community

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

If you see a woman holding a sign with positive words around central Texas give her a wave, she's probably there to lighten your day. Ashley Booker said she not only teaches her kids to speak positivity but she's hitting the streets in the community to remind others to do the same.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 22 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Stolen 2015 Kia Optima Thu Goathead 1
Searching Feb 14 MrsYoungblood 1
Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16) Feb 14 MrsYoungblood 3
Finding friends on Fort Hood Feb 12 Sadandlonely 1
Good place to live? Feb 11 Elka 1
Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975 Jan 29 PGale 1
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC