Bond for a Texas man charged with murder set at $4 billion. Yes, $4 billion.

There are fewer than 400 people in the United States who could afford to have Antonio Marquis Willis released from jail on bond, thanks to a record-setting figure fixed by a judge. Willis, who is facing charges of first-degree murder for the Dec. 21, 2016 death of Donte Samuels in Killeen, Texas, turned himself in to police this past Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.