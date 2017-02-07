Baylor Football assistant fired after prostitution arrest
Baylor Football assistant fired after prostitution arrest - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Baylor University Athletics released a statement Monday evening saying Washington, was recently hired as an assistant in Football Strength and Conditioning. Washington was fired after they were notified of his arrest February 4th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975
|Jan 29
|PGale
|1
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 26
|Smiling Maw Maw
|31
|Trash/Brush Collection (May '13)
|Jan 24
|County livin
|15
|Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09)
|Jan 21
|Sabryna Wood
|48
|Looking for Rosellen Lynette Brimhall. (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|commemoration add...
|3
|Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09)
|Jan 17
|otherdog
|24
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC