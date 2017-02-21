Authorities search for shooter in Jef...

Authorities search for shooter in Jefferson, TX homicide, schools on lockdown

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Authorities search for shooter in Jefferson, TX homicide, school - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Authorities in Jefferson, TX are searching for a shooter who they believe killed at least one person Wednesday afternoon. Authorities in Jefferson, TX are searching for a shooter who they believe killed at least one person Wednesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
Stolen 2015 Kia Optima Feb 16 Goathead 1
Searching Feb 14 MrsYoungblood 1
Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16) Feb 14 MrsYoungblood 3
Finding friends on Fort Hood Feb 12 Sadandlonely 1
Good place to live? Feb 11 Elka 1
Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975 Jan 29 PGale 1
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Pope Francis
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,404 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC