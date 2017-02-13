3 year old taken during armed robbery...

3 year old taken during armed robbery at Killeen home

Police say a 3-year-old boy was taken by a man and woman from a Killeen home Saturday during an armed robbery. Officers were called to Golden Gate Drive at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

