Woman arrested, man sought in connection with Killeen murder case Read Story Stephen Adams
Killeen Police apprehended Tarah Ann Nichols on Friday near the intersection of Stonetree Drive and Veteran's Memorial Boulevard. She was wanted on a warrant charging her with tampering or fabricating evidence in the homicide investigation.
