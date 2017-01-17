White House website updates with new Trump priorities
White House website updates with new Trump priorities - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen The White House official website updated shortly after President Donald Trump took the oath of office with a new list of policy priorities. Missing were pages citing achievements and goals of the Obama administration.
