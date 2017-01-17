White House website updates with new ...

White House website updates with new Trump priorities

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

White House website updates with new Trump priorities - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen The White House official website updated shortly after President Donald Trump took the oath of office with a new list of policy priorities. Missing were pages citing achievements and goals of the Obama administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr dortmund 1,055
News Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09) Sat Sabryna Wood 48
Looking for Rosellen Lynette Brimhall. (Nov '10) Sat commemoration add... 3
Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09) Jan 19 Satisfied Customer 28
Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09) Jan 17 otherdog 24
Need. female for erotic detailing Jan 16 nudedetailing 1
Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09) Jan 16 Firehunter 74
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,982 • Total comments across all topics: 278,162,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC