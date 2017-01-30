Victoria officials searching for cause of mosque fire
A South Texas fire chief says investigators are continuing to sift through the debris of a mosque and that it remains too early to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed it. Victoria fire Chief Taner Drake says investigators returned to the mosque Sunday to continue gathering any evidence that could point to a cause... The City of Corpus Christi has announced they will host another vehicle auction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975
|Sun
|PGale
|1
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 26
|Smiling Maw Maw
|31
|Trash/Brush Collection (May '13)
|Jan 24
|County livin
|15
|Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09)
|Jan 21
|Sabryna Wood
|48
|Looking for Rosellen Lynette Brimhall. (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|commemoration add...
|3
|Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09)
|Jan 17
|otherdog
|24
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC