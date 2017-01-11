Two back-to-back robberies occur in K...

Two back-to-back robberies occur in Killeen

Tuesday

The first one happened at a 7-11 store in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Rd in Killeen, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Police said two males and one female came in the store with a han gun, demanded money and then fled. This time at a Mickey's convenience store and gas station in the 2100 block of W.S. Young Dr. in Killeen.

Child Abduction Emergency for Bell County was issued at January 11 at 7:51PM CST

