Two back-to-back robberies occur in Killeen
The first one happened at a 7-11 store in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Rd in Killeen, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Police said two males and one female came in the store with a han gun, demanded money and then fled. This time at a Mickey's convenience store and gas station in the 2100 block of W.S. Young Dr. in Killeen.
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12)
|Mon
|Tammy
|23
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 9
|Warcorps
|27
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Jan 2
|Evan
|44
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jan 2
|just wanted to know
|271
|Cory Howard
|Dec 20
|Citizen
|1
|9 and N FM 116 Intersection
|Dec '16
|Scorpion
|2
