Trooper: Woman arrested, charged after crash involving trooper in Greenville Co.
Trooper: Woman arrested, charged after crash involving trooper i - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Troopers say that a woman is behind bars after her involvement in an accident that injured both herself and a trooper in Greenville County Saturday night. The call came in around 10:38 p.m. that an incident had occurred on I-85 northbound at exit 44 near White Horse Road.
