'Thieving idiot' Florida cop caught on camera stealing $200 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Former deputy John Braman is under investigation after his own body cam caught him allegedly stealing $200 from a suspect's wallet. A Florida deputy sheriff has resigned after body camera footage appears to show him taking money from a DUI suspect's wallet, according to the Sun-Sentinel .

