The Fort Hood 43
Early in 1968 Josh Gould and friends opened a coffeehouse in Killeen, Texas, offering a respite from the Army to GIs stationed at nearby Fort Hood. Dissent within the ranks was being expressed in myriad ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975
|Jan 29
|PGale
|1
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 26
|Smiling Maw Maw
|31
|Trash/Brush Collection (May '13)
|Jan 24
|County livin
|15
|Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09)
|Jan 21
|Sabryna Wood
|48
|Looking for Rosellen Lynette Brimhall. (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|commemoration add...
|3
|Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09)
|Jan 17
|otherdog
|24
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC