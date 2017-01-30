Texas jailers charged with selling drugs to county inmates
Two jail guards for a sheriff's office near Waco have been arrested on charges they sold drugs to county inmates. The Killeen Daily Herald reports 25-year-old Kevin Arzate and 34-year-old Paul Robert Picetti each was charged with delivery of a controlled substance.
