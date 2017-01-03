Suspect leads police on chase

Suspect leads police on chase

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

According to Killeen police, detectives with the Special Investigation Division were searching for a wanted person in the area near N. Gray Street. The person was seen driving a pickup truck and refused to stop when detectives tried to stop the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 30 min Encore white trash 1,000
1 st Armored Division (May '09) Jan 2 Evan 44
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) Jan 2 just wanted to know 271
Cory Howard Dec 20 Citizen 1
9 and N FM 116 Intersection Dec '16 Scorpion 2
raymond dale litchfield (Feb '11) Dec '16 Scorpion 62
selling food stamps Nov '16 stranded 2
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,281 • Total comments across all topics: 277,639,257

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC