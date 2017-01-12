Study: Superhero culture encourages aggression in kids - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Children pick up on aggressive themes of superhero media rather than moral or social messages, according to a new study. Published in the Journal of Abnormal Child Psychology , the study consisted of 240 children whose parents responded to questions about the level of engagement their children had with superheroes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.