Soldier's death last week is 11th at Fort Hood since Nov.
A 24-year-old found unresponsive in his barracks at Fort Hood last week is the 11th soldier to have died at the Army post since November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Thu
|Satisfied Customer
|28
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 17
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09)
|Jan 17
|otherdog
|24
|Need. female for erotic detailing
|Jan 16
|nudedetailing
|1
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|Jan 16
|Firehunter
|74
|Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12)
|Jan 9
|Tammy
|23
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Jan 2
|Evan
|44
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC