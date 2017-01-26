UPDATE: Police identify two victims found in Graham home - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen According to police, the men have been identified as 61-year-old Joseph E. Parker and his 27-year-old son Kensy L. Parker. Police said they arrived at the scene in the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue in Graham around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday morning where they found the two men inside.

