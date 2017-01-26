Police identify two victims found in Graham home
UPDATE: Police identify two victims found in Graham home - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen According to police, the men have been identified as 61-year-old Joseph E. Parker and his 27-year-old son Kensy L. Parker. Police said they arrived at the scene in the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue in Graham around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday morning where they found the two men inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Toomanypharts
|1,076
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 26
|Smiling Maw Maw
|31
|Trash/Brush Collection (May '13)
|Jan 24
|County livin
|15
|Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09)
|Jan 21
|Sabryna Wood
|48
|Looking for Rosellen Lynette Brimhall. (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|commemoration add...
|3
|Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09)
|Jan 17
|otherdog
|24
|Need. female for erotic detailing
|Jan 16
|nudedetailing
|1
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC