Police identify two victims found in ...

Police identify two victims found in Graham home

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

UPDATE: Police identify two victims found in Graham home - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen According to police, the men have been identified as 61-year-old Joseph E. Parker and his 27-year-old son Kensy L. Parker. Police said they arrived at the scene in the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue in Graham around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday morning where they found the two men inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr Toomanypharts 1,076
Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09) Jan 26 Smiling Maw Maw 31
Trash/Brush Collection (May '13) Jan 24 County livin 15
News Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09) Jan 21 Sabryna Wood 48
Looking for Rosellen Lynette Brimhall. (Nov '10) Jan 21 commemoration add... 3
Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09) Jan 17 otherdog 24
Need. female for erotic detailing Jan 16 nudedetailing 1
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,680 • Total comments across all topics: 278,364,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC