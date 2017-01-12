Packages, treats lighten load through...

Packages, treats lighten load throughout the year

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Altoona Mirror

It is one of several care packages men and women serving the United States in harm's way receive throughout the year. "We ship to many locations in the Middle East, said Tracie Ciambotti, a co-founder of the group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need. female for erotic detailing 2 hr nudedetailing 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr JULIO 1,032
Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09) 5 hr Firehunter 74
Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12) Jan 9 Tammy 23
Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09) Jan 9 Warcorps 27
1 st Armored Division (May '09) Jan 2 Evan 44
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) Jan 2 just wanted to know 271
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,724 • Total comments across all topics: 277,961,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC