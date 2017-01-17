One dead after shooting in Killeen
Monday was our transition day and if you were outside you could see the change as more clouds were around the area. The clouds are courtesy of an approaching slow moving cold front.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|43 min
|Pussycat
|1,047
|Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|otherdog
|24
|Need. female for erotic detailing
|Mon
|nudedetailing
|1
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Firehunter
|74
|Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12)
|Jan 9
|Tammy
|23
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 9
|Warcorps
|27
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Jan 2
|Evan
|44
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC