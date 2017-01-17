Officer-involved shooting suspect charged, officer cleared Read Story Brandon Gray
The Killeen Police officer that was involved in a shooting with a suspect has been cleared and has returned back to work. On Monday, officers responded to a domestic dispute call at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|Sabryna Wood
|48
|Looking for Rosellen Lynette Brimhall. (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|commemoration add...
|3
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 19
|Satisfied Customer
|28
|Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09)
|Jan 17
|otherdog
|24
|Need. female for erotic detailing
|Jan 16
|nudedetailing
|1
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|Jan 16
|Firehunter
|74
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC