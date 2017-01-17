Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sent...

Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence in final hours

Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence in final hours - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Manning, a former Army intelligence analyst, was convicted of handing over documents to WikiLeaks, which revealed American military and diplomatic plans across the globe. She also helped make WikiLeaks a household name.

