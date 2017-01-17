Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence in final hours
Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence in final hours - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Manning, a former Army intelligence analyst, was convicted of handing over documents to WikiLeaks, which revealed American military and diplomatic plans across the globe. She also helped make WikiLeaks a household name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09)
|Tue
|otherdog
|24
|Need. female for erotic detailing
|Jan 16
|nudedetailing
|1
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|Jan 16
|Firehunter
|74
|Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12)
|Jan 9
|Tammy
|23
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 9
|Warcorps
|27
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Jan 2
|Evan
|44
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC