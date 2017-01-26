New gun laws for community colleges in Texas
Since H ouse Bill 11 was passed by the state, it's now a law for public community colleges to allow students, staff, and faculty members the option to carry a concealed weapon on campus. The new campus gun carry law took effect last year for universities and it will now be implemented for community colleges starting Aug. 1, 2017.
