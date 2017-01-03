Neighbor prays with gunshot victim who lay dying in the street
Neighbor prays with gunshot victim who lay dying in the street - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Faith Caldwell said her father, having heard the gunshots, ran to Javaria Taylor's side and prayed with the 18-year-old as he lay dying in the street. "All he told me is he was praying with him, coughing, blood coming out of him."
