Mystery surrounds 11 deaths
Eleven soldiers connected to Fort Hood have died since October, including 24-year-old Zackary Phillip Partin, whose body was found on January 12. He was described as "unresponsive at his job". There is no real pattern to the deaths and those charged with solving the mytery say "foul play" has not been ruled out in a number of cases.
