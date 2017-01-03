Eltife prepares for exit from state senate - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen State Sen. Kevin Eltife listens to testimony from Hank Hunt, father of Kari Hunt, an East Texas mother who was killed in a Marshall hotel room For the first time in twelve years, when the Texas legislature gavels in on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Kevin Eltife will not be representing senate district one after announcing he would not seek another term. Eltife, who was once councilman and mayor of the City of Tyler, was known as a person who did not always vote the way of his own party.

