Father flies around world to see injured daughter - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen A translator helps Cory Carson, left, and Dung Tranh Huong, right, communicate after Huong arrives at the airport in Oklahoma City. Carson's wife died, and Huong's daughter was injured in a New Year's Eve crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.