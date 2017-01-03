Man arrested after leading police on ...

Man arrested after leading police on chase

Killeen police say officers attempted to stop a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen vehicle around 6 p.m. in the 2500 block of Trimmier Rd. The female driver of the car was sent to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver who led police on a chase ran away from the scene and a manhunt ensued.

