Man arraigned on murder charges in 2004 triple-fatal fire

A Texas man who survived a deadly New Jersey house fire that he allegedly set has been arraigned on felony murder charges. The 31-year-old Killeen resident is charged in the deaths of 32-year-old Luis Silva, his 29-year-old wife, Maria, and her 6-year-old son, Carlos Cruz.

