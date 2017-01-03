Man arraigned on murder charges in 2004 triple-fatal fire
A Texas man who survived a deadly New Jersey house fire that he allegedly set has been arraigned on felony murder charges. The 31-year-old Killeen resident is charged in the deaths of 32-year-old Luis Silva, his 29-year-old wife, Maria, and her 6-year-old son, Carlos Cruz.
