Killeen Rec Center to host weekly fam...

Killeen Rec Center to host weekly family wellness program

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Killeen Parks & Recreation, alongside McLane Children's Hospital, have announced Family, Food & Fun, a weekly wellness program for families. The location of the program is the City of Killeen Family Recreation Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr Observer 1,027
Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12) Jan 9 Tammy 23
Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09) Jan 9 Warcorps 27
1 st Armored Division (May '09) Jan 2 Evan 44
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) Jan 2 just wanted to know 271
Cory Howard Dec 20 Citizen 1
9 and N FM 116 Intersection Dec '16 Scorpion 2
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,595 • Total comments across all topics: 277,914,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC