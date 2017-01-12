Killeen Police urge community to work with crime stoppers Read Story Andrew Moore
The Killeen Police Department held their first bi-annual forum Thursday night to hear community concerns and provide information on local crime in 2016. In 2016 Killeen had 16 murders in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Curious
|1,018
|Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12)
|Jan 9
|Tammy
|23
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 9
|Warcorps
|27
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Jan 2
|Evan
|44
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jan 2
|just wanted to know
|271
|Cory Howard
|Dec 20
|Citizen
|1
|9 and N FM 116 Intersection
|Dec '16
|Scorpion
|2
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC