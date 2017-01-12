Killeen Police need help identifying thieves caught on camera

Killeen police officers responded to the Freedom Jeep Used Cars located at 3620 E CTE on November 25. Officers were told the business had been burglarized and several items had stolen, including a 2015 Jeep Cherokee. On December 27, KPD officers patrolling the area in the 200 block of E Bryce Avenue located a gray 2015 Jeep Cherokee matching the description of the vehicle stolen in November.

