Killeen Police need help identifying ...

Killeen Police need help identifying thieves caught on camera

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Killeen police officers responded to the Freedom Jeep Used Cars located at 3620 E CTE on November 25. Officers were told the business had been burglarized and several items had stolen, including a 2015 Jeep Cherokee. On December 27, KPD officers patrolling the area in the 200 block of E Bryce Avenue located a gray 2015 Jeep Cherokee matching the description of the vehicle stolen in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 29 min JULIO 1,024
Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12) Jan 9 Tammy 23
Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09) Jan 9 Warcorps 27
1 st Armored Division (May '09) Jan 2 Evan 44
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) Jan 2 just wanted to know 271
Cory Howard Dec 20 Citizen 1
9 and N FM 116 Intersection Dec '16 Scorpion 2
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,020 • Total comments across all topics: 277,878,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC