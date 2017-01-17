Killeen police looking for women who have information on murders
Police said they believe Danielle Knight has information that would be pertinent in the investigation where 41-year-old Jason Munayco was found dead on the 1300 block of Bonnie Dr on Dec. 9. Police are also looking for Jordan Martinez, who they believe has information on t he murder of Donte Samuels.
