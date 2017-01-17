Killeen police looking for women who ...

Killeen police looking for women who have information on murders

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Police said they believe Danielle Knight has information that would be pertinent in the investigation where 41-year-old Jason Munayco was found dead on the 1300 block of Bonnie Dr on Dec. 9. Police are also looking for Jordan Martinez, who they believe has information on t he murder of Donte Samuels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr Observer 1,043
Need. female for erotic detailing Mon nudedetailing 1
Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09) Mon Firehunter 74
Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12) Jan 9 Tammy 23
Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09) Jan 9 Warcorps 27
1 st Armored Division (May '09) Jan 2 Evan 44
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) Jan 2 just wanted to know 271
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,109 • Total comments across all topics: 277,993,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC