Killeen police discontinuing use of old phone numbers
Starting Jan. 15, callers will no longer be able to use 254-634-3111 and 254-526-8311 for non-emergencies. Instead, callers can continue to use 254-501-8800 and 254-501-8830 for non-emergencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Jan 2
|Evan
|44
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jan 2
|just wanted to know
|271
|Cory Howard
|Dec 20
|Citizen
|1
|9 and N FM 116 Intersection
|Dec '16
|Scorpion
|2
|raymond dale litchfield (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Scorpion
|62
|selling food stamps
|Nov '16
|stranded
|2
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC